Dangal box office collection Day 21 China: Aamir Khan’s film earns Rs 792.61 crore

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal is literally wrestling it out with Baahubali: The Conclusion at the box office. Initially, the mighty Baahubali was the only to have entered the Rs 1000 crore club, now there’s Aamir Khan’s Dangal. ever since the film released in China, the game changed completely. The film opened to a a roaring response here. At the end of the opening weekend, Dangal had crossed Rs 300 crore at the Chinese BO. What’s more, Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s collections at the Chinese box office surpassed its life time collections in India. Unsurprisingly, the film became the highest grossing non-Hollywood film in China. The film’s take on women empowerment has struck chord with the overseas and how. As per the latest update, the film has earned Rs 17.62 crore, thus earning Rs 792.61 core. On the worldwide front, the film has earned Rs 1563 crore. As for Baahubali, the film has raked in Rs 1586 crore. It’s a matter of only Rs 20 crore between the two. It won’t be long before Dangal dethrones Baahubali to become the biggest hit of all time. Two indian films have taken the world by storm. Irrespective of whichc film attains the numero Uno position it’s a matter of pride for the country as both films have the world hooked. Also Read: Dangal box office collection Day 20 China: Aamir Khan’s film will BEAT Baahubali 2 tomorrow

#Dangal collects $2.73 M [₹ 17.62 Crs ] for Wed, May 24th.. Total now stands at $122.79 M [₹ 792.61 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2017

#Dangal WW BO (Till May 24th 2017):#China – ₹ 793 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 26 Crs RoW – ₹ 744 Crs Total – ₹ 1,563 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2017

Considering Dangal is an Aamir Khan film, it’s not surprisingly. Prior to Dangal, Aamir Khan’s PK was received phenomenally at the Chinese BO. The film enared a whopping Rs 140 crore back then, a feta Baahubali; The Beginning couldn’t pull off. But here’s the thing – While it’s a matter of few days before Dangal races ahead of Baahubali 2 at the BO currently, things might turn out differently when Baahubali 2 releases in China. What say?