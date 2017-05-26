Dangal box office collection Day 22 China: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the Rs 800 crore mark, is Rs 1000 crore on the cards?

On one hand, we have Baahubali 2‘s unbeatable box office numbers to be proud of, on the other hand, we have Dangal’s splendid performance at the China box office to boast of! Ever since the inspiring biopic released in China, it has been taking the box office by storm! At the end of the opening weekend, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark! Yes within three days it beat PK’s record in China. What’s more, Dangal’s collection at the China Box office has even gone to surpass its lifetime collections in India! As per the latest update, movie has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark. Yes, the film earned Rs 16.21 crore on Thursday, thus making a total of Rs 810 crore. The total collection of Dangal now stands AT rS 1585 crore. The rate at whichc Aamir Khan‘s Dangal is going, there are two possibilities – It will soon beat Baahubali 2 at the box office worldwide and the film might touch the unbelievable Rs 1000 crore mark in China! This coming weekend will determine Dangal’s position at the worldwide BO.

#Dangal WW GBOC (Till May 25th 2017):#China – ₹ 810 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 31 Crs (US$ 4.72 M) RoW – ₹ 744 Crs Total – ₹ 1,585 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 26, 2017

#Dangal crosses₹ 800 Crs in #China.. $2.51 Million [ 16.21 Crs] on Thursday, May 25th.. 3-weeks total is $125.37 Million [₹ 809.89 Crs].. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 26, 2017

Initially, Baahubali 2 was the only movie to have entered the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Ever since Aamir Khan;s Dangal released in the china, the box office game took a surprising turn as Dangal became the second movie to earn Rs 1000 crore. It’s not only the second movie with the highest BO collection, but also the highest grossing non-Hollywood movie in China! This is his second movie after Aamir Khan’s PK that opened to a phenomenal response.