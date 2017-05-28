Dangal box office collection day 23 China: Aamir Khan starrer earns Rs 844.83 crores, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1622 crores

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal refuses to slow down at the China box office. The film has added $ 2.84 million (Rs 18.33 crores) on its twenty third day, taking its total to $ 130.90 Million (Rs 844.83 crore). At the worldwide box office it accounts to huge Rs 1622 crores. Talking about its unimaginable box office figures, trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted, “On (Saturday, May 27th) #Dangal collects $ 2.84 Million [₹ 18.33 Crs] in #China.. 23 Days Total at $ 130.90 Million.. [₹ 844.83 Crs]..” and he followed it up with its worldwide business, “#Dangal @ WW BO GBOC (Till May 27th 2017): #China – ₹ 845 Crs #Taiwan – ₹ 32 Crs RoW – ₹ 745 Crs Total – ₹ 1,622 Crs”

Dangal’s box office success at China box office has opened new doors for Indian filmmakers. The success is such that its business in China alone is more than its worldwide business. The film is on course a Rs 1000 crore in China and that may happen soon if it stays steady by next weekend. Even if it doesn’t it is still a win for the makers, also considering Dangal’s budget was moderate and not a big one as usually Bollywood superstars’ movies are. Also read: After Dangal, Baahubali 2 to release in China this July

Aamir Khan’s films have always worked in China be it PK which earned close to Rs 140 crore or Dhoom 3 or 3 Idiots, but with Dangal Aamir Khan has turned out to be a huge star at China box office and force to be reckon with. After all beating Marvel tentpole Guardians Of The Galaxy vol. 2 at China box office is no mean feat.

All eyes are on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s release in China. Let’s see if it’ll be able to break Dangal’s record or not?