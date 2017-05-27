Dangal box office collection day 23 China: Aamir Khan starrer enters Rs 1600 crore club; just Rs 13 crore away from breaking Baahubali 2’s worldwide record

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is setting the China box office on fire since its release there on May 5, 2017. After beating Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, left right and centre, the film is all set to go past the worldwide business of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and reclaim its crown of the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. The film has so far earned a huge Rs 1600 crore worldwide with China box office going over Rs 800 crore, more than Rs 100 crore plus of its worldwide business before releasing in China. And as mentioned above the film is just Rs 13 crore behind Baahubali 2’s record which stands at Rs 1613 crore.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the figures of the two films on his twitter account with a still of each film. He wrote, “#Baahubali2 and #Dangal WW GBOC – Till May 26th 2017: #Baahubali – ₹ 1,613 Crs #Dangal – ₹ 1,600 Crs” He also tweeted, “Two Indian Blockbusters have done US$250 Million at the WW Box office.. #Baahubali2 and #Dangal – Proud Moment for #IndianCinema” Also read: Dangal box office collection Day 22 China: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the Rs 800 crore mark, is Rs 1000 crore on the cards?

Just few months back, even a Rs 800 crore worldwide was a dream for any Bollywood filmmaker but with Baahubali 2’s onslaught at the worldwide box office and Dangal’s ‘dhobi pachad’ at the China box office, both films stand at Rs 1600 crore plus worldwide. In order to understand the magnitude of the two film’s success, take a look at the figures of PK which is at Rs 792 crore worldwide, followed by Rs 620 approx of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Such huge difference. Also read: Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion box office collection day 29: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 1613 crore worldwide; all set to go past Rs 500 crore nett in its Hindi version

Reportedly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is up for China release in July and is hoping to repeat Dangal’s havoc at the box office.

Also it is to be seen, how much Salman Khan’s upcoming Tubelight earns at the box office in the wake of Rs 1600 crore clubs.