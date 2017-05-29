Dangal box office collection day 24 China: Aamir Khan’s film continues its historic run, earns Rs 888.25 crore

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has been on a historic run at the Chinese box office ever since it released in the country on May 5. After setting several benchmarks in India, the film has now broken all the Indian records in the Chinese market. And on day 24, Dangal continued its record breaking run, raking in another $6.51 million (Rs 42.03 crore). With that, Dangal‘s total collection at the Chinese ticket window stands out at Rs 888.25 crore at the end of the fourth weekend. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Dangal continues to do UNIMAGINABLE biz in China. Week 4: Fri: $ 1.91 million, Sat: $ 2.84 million, Sun: $ 6.51 million. Total: $ 137.56 mn [Rs 888.25 crore].”

With Aamir’s huge popularity in China and in excess of 7000 screens at its disposal, we always expected Dangal to perform well at the box office. However, we never imagined it to perform so well. The movie got fantastic reviews and the word-of-mouth publicity for it was also decent. And hence, we see such astronomical numbers even during the fourth weekend. We guess the movie will continue its magical run and rake in at least Rs 1000 crore at the Chinese market. (ALSO READ – Is Aamir Khan celebrating Dangal’s success in China with these dance moves? View HQ pics)

Currently, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is not only the highest-grossing Indian film in the Chinese market, but it has also now also earned a staggering Rs 1662 crore in the worldwide market. As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, mentioned on Twitter, “#Dangal at Worldwide Box Office – Gross Box Office Collections – Till May 28th 2017: #China – Rs 888 crore, #Taiwan – Rs 32 crore, Rest of the World – Rs 745 crore. Total – Rs 1,665 crore.” With that, Dangal has beaten Prabhas and Rana Daggubati‘s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and become the highest grossing Indian film at the worldwide market.

But will Dangal cross the Rs 2000 crore mark at the worldwide market? We will have to wait and watch. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates of all the films right here…