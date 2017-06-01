Dangal box office collection day 28 China: Aamir Khan starrer enters Rs 1000 crore club, earns Rs 1021 crore

The history has been created! India’s Dangal has become the first Indian as well as non-Hollywood film to collect ¥1 Billion i.e Rs 1000 crore in China. In fact it is the first Indian film to collect Rs 1000 crore in another country. Not just that it also becomes the first Bollywood film to collect Rs 1000 crore in any country. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, “#Dangal in #China – 1st Non-Hollywood movie to do ¥1 Billion – DANGAL 1000CR IN CHINA Jun 1st: $ 4.33 M Total – $158.49 M [₹ 1,021 Crs]”. After making a meagre $ 1.76 million on its 27th day, the Aamir Khan starrer wrestling biopic again saw an upward trend, as it made $ 4.33 million, on its 28th day. The total earning of Dangal in China is huge $ 158.49 millions or Rs 1,021 crore. Also read: Aamir Khan on Dangal’s huge success in China: It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised

Check out the tweet below:

#Dangal in #China – 1st Non-Hollywood movie to do ¥1 Billion – DANGAL 1000CR IN CHINA Jun 1st: $ 4.33 M Total – $158.49 M [₹ 1,021 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 1, 2017

Aamir Khan‘s huge fan following, along with a significant release in about 7000 screens, did give Dangal the initial boost that it required. However, the fantastic storyline, great execution, inspiring message and the tremendous performances translated into a good word-of-mouth publicity. And that helped Dangal rake in such huge amounts at the Chinese box office with ease. Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal gets one-month release extension in China, will run till July 4

Reportedly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is up for China release in July and is hoping to repeat Dangal’s havoc at the box office. After lagging behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion by heaps and bounds, Dangal became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema thanks to its late China release. With China’s Rs 1021 crore, Dangal box office goes past Rs 1700 crore and if the current pace continues, Dangal will become the first film in Indian history to start Rs 2000 crore club. Considering Aamir Khan’s fan following and Dangal’s almost a month of glorious run at China box office, that might just happen.