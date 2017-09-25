Dangal box office collection day 31 Hong Kong: Aamir Khan’s film earns Rs 20.42 crore, becomes the highest grossing Indian film in the country

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has continued its phenomenal run at the Hong Kong box office. After 31 days in the territory, the movie has earned Rs 20.42 crore. Not only is this a fantastic amount of collection, but this also makes Dangal the highest grossing Indian film in Hong Kong. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Dangal emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING *Indian film* in Hong Kong… Total till 24 Sept 2017: HK$ 24,569,747 [Rs 20.42 crore].” After breaking records in India, China and the worldwide market, Dangal is now making new records in Hong Kong.

After 31 days, the film is still going strong. Dangal has managed to hold on to its audience as well as the screen space in Hong Kong. Even after a limited release and a low buzz, the movie has managed to perform so well. All this has been possible because of the good content and tremendous word of mouth publicity that it received. Looking at the current trends, Dangal could easily make Rs 25 crore at the Hong Kong box office. This will only help extend the film’s record. (ALSO READ – After Dangal, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan to get a grand release in China)

Currently, Dangal is the highest grossing Bollywood film in India, the highest grossing Indian film in the Chinese, Hong Kong and also the worldwide market. The fantastic story line paired with some phenomenal performances and a great message has made Dangal a success story that everyone is talking about. What do you think about Dangal‘s box office run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below! Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on Dangal’s box office run in the Hong Kong market right here…