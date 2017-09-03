Dangal box office collection Hong Kong day 9: Despite in its second week, Aamir Khan starrer is still going strong; earns Rs 9.46 crore

Who would’ve thought that after more than 9 months of its original release, Aamir Khan‘s Dangal will still be rocking box office. If not in India then in China or Hong Kong. Well after setting the box office on fire in India and China, Dangal is now wreaking havoc in Hong Kong. In its second week too the film is going strong. Talking abou the business of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal is EXTRAORDINARY in Hong Kong… [Week 2] Fri HK$ 1,045,502 Sat HK$ 1,865,934 Total: HK$ 11,573,750 [₹ 9.46 cr] @Rentrak”

By earning over Rs 380 crore in India, it had already earned more than its cost of production. But the makers weren't content with just that. They added more than Rs 1000 crore to the tally with earnings from China alone and now completed 9 days in Hong Kong with Rs 9.46 crore in its kitty.

We told you EXCLUSIVELY, that after witnessing Dangal's superlative response in China, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan are planning to release it there too. Aamir Khan has become a favourite of that nation. They even shot a video on the Dhakkad song to tell the actor how much they loved the film in China. Well, we feel Thugs Of Hindostan should also get release in HK.

