Dangal box office worldwide: Aamir Khan-starrer becomes the fifth highest non-English grosser of all time

Aamir Khan's wrestling biopic released last year and ended its run at the box office by the end of January and early February. At that time, the film was the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. Later Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released and broke all records left, right and center. Most were of opinion that the records created by Baahubali 2 are here to stay and no one other film will be able to break these records. But Aamir Khan had something else in mind. Come May 5, 2017 and Dangal released in China. And what happened next can easily pass off as a script of a typical Bollywood masala entertainer. Dangal wreaked havoc at the Chinese box office, due to which it not only surpassed Baahubali 2's worldwide figures but also is on course to enter the Rs 2000 crore club. So far the film has earned more than Rs 1930 crore and is still going strong at the China box office.

Dangal had made around $300 million at the worldwide box office and with that, it has become the fifth highest non-English movie grosser of all time. Apart from Dangal, four other non-English films that have earned more than $300 million worldwide are China's The Mermaid ($533 million) and Monster Hunt ($386 million), France's The Intouchables ($427 million) and Japan's Your Name ($354 million). And even after more than month of its release, the way Dangal is pacing at the box office, it might surpass Your Name and becomes the fourth highest non-English grosser of all time worldwide. Dangal is the first and the only Indian film so far to gross more than $ 100 million overseas.

Aamir Khan has indeed made us proud because Dangal, as a story, is about India and women empowerment. It serves two purpose, one people watching a film about India and the other, India telling a story about women empowerment.