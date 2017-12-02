Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Amit Sharma’s Badhai Ho

The Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has been roped into Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in Amit Sharma’s upcoming directorial Badhai Ho. After the sleeper hit Bareily Ki Barfi, production house Junglee Pictures collaborated for the second time with Ayushmann Khurrana for yet another quirky comedy Badhai Ho. The production house confirmed the news and tweeted, “.@sanyamalhotra07 to star opposite @ayushmannk in @CinemaPuraDesi’s #BadhaaiHo produced by @JungleePictures & @ChromePictures, the film goes on floor in January in the capital.” Sanya also replied to Junglee Picture’s tweet, “#BadhaaiHo @ayushmannk”.

Sanya Malhotra who turned choreographer for Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar will be seen on the silver screen for the first time post-Dangal, excited about the same she shared, “I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively,”. She further added, “It won’t be anything rigorous, like Dangal. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one.” (Also Read: Is Prithviraj’s Vimaanam inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada?)

The Dangal actress who shared screen space with Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana in her debut film talked about her equation with the actor saying, “Aparshakti is like a brother to me. I am really looking forward to work with Ayushmann,” she says, adding that she has previously worked with Ayush in an ad film. “But I was in the background in that one”. Amit Sharma who has helmed over 1000 ad films including the one on Google Reunion, and a short film for Kashmir tourism will be directing the quirky comic entertainer. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures, ‘Badhaai Ho’ will be directed by Amit Sharma and is all set to go on floors in January end.