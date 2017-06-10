Dangal star Zaira Wasim miraculously survives after her car fell into Dal Lake – view pic

Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Dangal, was miraculously rescued by locals a few days back. Her car, a Scorpio jeep (JK 01 A 0819), had fallen into the Dal Lake on Thursday (June 08), but she and other occupants were removed from the car within minutes. Apparently, the car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling, went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road, it skidded and fell into the Dal Lake. The actress was unhurt, but her friend – Arif Ahmad did suffer some injuries. As a local revealed to IANS, “People immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident.” (ALSO READ – Dangal actor Zaira Wasim bags a role in yet another Aamir Khan film)

Zaira rose to fame after a fantastic performance in Dangal, where she played Aamir Khan’s daughter. The young actress was the star of the film and several critics praised her for her part. In fact, she is also a part of Aamir‘s upcoming film – Secret Superstar which is slated to release in Diwali this year. We hope that both, Zaira and Arif are fine and they don’t let this incident deter their spirit. We would also like to applaud the quick thinking of the locals, which helped in their rescue. (ALSO READ – Dangal girl Zaira Wasim apologises after meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, deletes posts later)

#ZairaWasim had an escape after the Scorpio (JKO1 A 0819 ) she was travelling with her friend Arif Ahmad skidded & fell into the Dal Lake pic.twitter.com/748USA6RUj — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) 10 June 2017

Earlier this year, Zaira was also involved in a controversy after she met Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. She had posted a picture of the meeting, but after receiving flak on social media, she decided to pull down the post and apologise.