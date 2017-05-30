Dasari Narayana Rao to be cremated with state honors; theaters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to remain shut on Wednesday

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and the Chief Ministers of both Telugu states on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran film director and former Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao. “I am deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Dasari Narayana Rao. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Narasimhan said in a statement. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in his condolence message, said Narayana Rao did a lot of service to the Telugu film industry and also played a key role in politics. “He left an indelible impression in the fields of politics and industry. Sri Dasari Narayana Rao was one of the film personalities who helped in shifting Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad,” he said. He recalled that Rao helped many actors, directors and technicians to make their entry into the film industry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the demise of Rao. “Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Dr Dasari Narayana Rao. The Telugu community & film industry have lost a pillar today,” Naidu tweeted.

Union Ministers Bandaru Dattatreya and Y.S. Chowdary, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosaiah, YSR Congress party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and leaders from different political parties have condoled the filmmaker’s death.

The last rites of veteran film director will be performed near here with state honours on Wednesday, a Telangana minister said. Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav announced that Rao will be cremated at his farm house at Chevella near here. Yadav visited Rao’s residence in Jubliee Hills to pay his last tributes. He later told reporters that on the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the last rites would be performed with state honours.

The body will be kept at his house from 6 a.m. to enable people to pay their last respects. Family members said the body will be later shifted to the office of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce where film industry will bid him adieu.Later, the body will be taken to Chevella for last rites.

Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to Dasari. Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed. Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 75. His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.