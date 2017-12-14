Daud, Rangeela, Bol Bachchan – 5 times Neeraj Vora left us in splits

Veteran actor-writer-director Neeraj Vora passed away today in the morning and left us with a lot of memories. The multi-talented personality, Neeraj had directed films like Khiladi 420, Shortkut and Phir Hera Pheri. As an actor, Neeraj had shared screen with acting stalwarts like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and many others. Apart from his great writing and directorial skills, Neeraj Vora was known for his bang on comic timing.

No one can forget the epic party scene in Aamir Khan-starrer Rangeela, where a drunk Neeraj Vora tries to convince Urmila Matondkar that he has given a break to all leading actresses in Bollywood. Apart from this, his superb hilarious acts in films like Bol Bachchan, Mann, Hello Brother, Viraasat, Daud, Khatta Meetha are still fresh in our minds. Neeraj Vora was last seen on the silver screen in 2015’s comedy, Welcome Back, where played the character named Basha Bhai. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Tusshar Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar mourn the demise of Neeraj Vora)

As a tribute to this extraordinary personality, let’s watch his best comic scenes, which still tickle us funny…

Mann



Bol Bachchan



Daud



Rangeela

Hello Brother

