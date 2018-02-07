Deadpool 2 Cable teaser: A dig at Justice League later, Josh Brolin packs a punch as the villain – watch video

Trust only Deadpool to be sassy even in a trailer! But then we don’t really expect anything less from him. This teaser is supposed to introduce Cable, the new villain for the foul mouthed superhero and it did it quite right. But not without taking some digs at other superheroes. So it begins with Ryan Reynolds introducing Cable when he realises the VFX work is not done completely. That makes him say, ‘It’s not like we’re trying to remove a moustache’. If you remember Henry Cavill’s moustache was graphically removed from Justice League’s scenes which had created quite a frenzy on social media. What is Deadpool without slyly making a point about someone else! Now we are a bit spoilt when it comes to this film or this bitter superhero. So we though the villain teaser will be equally fancy but it falls short. Guess in a bid to be whacky they forgot to make it gripping. However, we are pretty sure superhero geeks will lap it up! (Also read: Did Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 push Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding to June 1?)

Ryan Reynold had yesterday shared a new poster of Deadpool 2 which had him recreate the iconic pose from 1993’s Flashdance poster. And now the teaser has been revealed…. Check out the teaser right here!

The makers revealed the synopsis of the sequel which mentions, “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”