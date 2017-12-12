Dear Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde has all the rights to express her discomfort with Akash Dadlani’s touch

After emerging as a hero and a progressive woman in Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan as now majorly disappointed us. And no, it’s not because she is not best friends with Shilpa Shinde anymore. We have absolutely no problem in her being good friends with Hina Khan but catcalling Shilpa all the time, disrespecting her in front of her mother and then accusing her for disrespecting her father was totally uncalled for. And now she has stooped lower. When Akash Dadlani kept making Shilpa uncomfortable with his hugs and kisses, she asks Luv Tyagi to talk to him about it since Akash seldom listens to Shilpa.

This obviously becomes the talking point of the house. While discussing Shilpa with Vikas Gupta, Hina, Luv and Priyank, Arshi says, “She didn’t have a problem with him hugging and kissing for 10 weeks. How can she have a problem now?” Excuse me? Just because Shilpa didn’t have a problem with him being close with her before doesn’t mean she can’t have a problem with it now. No matter how close you are to someone or for how long you’ve known that person, you have all the right in the world to ask the person to back off whenever you feel uncomfortable with it. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta calls Hina Khan hypocrite, says Akash Dadlani will get beaten outside the house for misbehaving with women – watch video)

When Shilpa has cleared that she used to feel motherly before but it just feels weird and uncomfortable now, you respect her feelings and ask your friend to back off if he is too stupid to understand it. This goes for a man who feels uncomfortable near a woman, too. All you need to do is respect the other person’s space. But that’s definitely not something Arshi is capable of understanding, is it? When Arshi questioned Shilpa’s sudden discomfort with Akash, Hina tells her that Shilpa clarified she used to find it motherly before but Akash makes her uncomfortable now. I’m glad the actress didn’t blow this out of proportion at all and actually understood what Shilpa was meaning to say.

But I am majorly disappointed in you, Arshi. After coming across as a strong, progressive woman, you proved everybody who praised you wrong. You are not so progressive after all. You’ve disappointed us, your fans and disrespected a friendship that was something we loved watching on television. Instead of explaining to Akash why he shouldn’t touch a woman without her consent, you went on to putting up an act for the cameras with him where he says you are his girlfriend and will not mind if he touches you. Really? Is that the message you’re trying to send? That it’s okay for a woman to get harassed if you don’t like her but otherwise it’s not? Or that it’s okay if your friend does it because you don’t see absolutely anything wrong with it? Readers, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.