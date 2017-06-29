Dear Disha Patani, can you get any hotter? We are insanely smitten by your latest photoshoot!

It’s the age of Millenials! And the quintessential industry outsider, who has firmly established her mettle as an actor along with being a fabulous dancer and more than just a pretty face, Disha Patani is always such a delight! When she is not dancing her way into our hearts with her insanely hot dance videos on Instagram, she is often spotted with beau Tiger Shroff making some style statements. Cutting a drop-dead gorgeous picture with a stunning photoshoot flaunting her toned frame for the lifestyle and fashion magazine, GQ, Disha Patani is seen teasing our senses by posing upside down which is sure to send her ardent fans in an absolute state of frenzy.

Last year, Disha Patani made a dream debut as Priyanka Jha in the sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in a small yet meaningful role that won her accolades and awards as the Best Debutante. Adding yet another sizzling photoshoot to her resume, Disha Patani firmly plants her presence as the numero uno diva! Clicked by Tarun Vishwa and styled by Vijendra Bhardwaj and Tanya Vohra, the glam squad responsible for this utterly hot photoshoot includes makeup and hair stylist, Deepa Verma. Here’s how she is all set to scorch the temperatures.

Disha Patani – On Fire

Raising a storm with a ruffled mustard yellow thigh-high slit gown from Temperley London and an ample sneak peek of a lacy black bralette from Mimi Holliday, Louis Vuitton earrings and a Hermes tan brown band. She flaunts her toned thighs and sinewy arms in this picture, along with defined eyes and bright red lips.

Disha Patani – Bold in Black

Flaunting those curves in an Emanuel Ungaro leather dress with a dangerous plunge and a thigh-high slit, Disha steps into a pair of classic black Louboutins and also sports Dior earrings, with her hair tousled to perfection.

Disha Patani – A True blue diva

If looks could kill, Disha would be accused of being a murderer. Here she gives a killer gaze, oozing oomph and sass with bright red lips, an ample glimpse of her curves in a couture latex blue dress from Atsuko Kudo and those absolutely crazy tresses carelessly tousled to denote carefree abandon.

Disha Patani – Slaying in white

Making us gush with wonder for the umpteenth time, Disha flaunts her curves again in a Philipp Plein thigh-high slit dress and is aptly accessorised by Louis Vuitton earrings.

We are still reeling under Disha Patani’s hot charm and believe that you, too, are floored beyond wits! Making her debut as the July cover girl for GQ, Disha Patani certainly has upped the style bar, leaving her contemporaries to gape in bewilderment!