Dear Karan Johar, your tweets on selfie, social media, trolls, airport look are getting quite puzzling by the day

Karan Johar is pretty active on social media and a few days back we even told you how he is taking one topical trend at a time to write an ode to them. They mostly sound like angry tweets aimed at someone but we couldn’t figure out what it is. He took on botox, social media, trolls, selfies and many other such regularly used terms and slammed them. Truth be told, we ourselves support a few of the tweets that he posted. Like the one on how Selfie was supposed to be a feature but has turned into a creature. That’s true. There are even deaths reported of people trying to take selfies at dangerous locations. Or the one on trolls…where he asks them to get a life. Seriously, trolls need to get a life so that they stop meddling in other’s lives.

But there is this nagging feeling in the back of our minds which say they are directed at people around him. We didn’t want to assume anyone here lest people accuse us of putting words in Karan’s mouth. If you think we are overthinking, check out his tweets and you will know. (Also read: 7 moments from Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan’s IIFA 2017 press conference that you cannot afford to miss – watch video)

To be fair, it could just be Karan Johar’s observation put down in words but…

What do you think? Can you tell us who is he talking about through these tweets?