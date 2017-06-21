Dear Karan Johar, your tweets on selfie, social media, trolls, airport look are getting quite puzzling by the day

Karan Johar is pretty active on social media and a few days back we even told you how he is taking one topical trend at a time to write an ode to them. They mostly sound like angry tweets aimed at someone but we couldn’t figure out what it is. He took on botox, social media, trolls, selfies and many other such regularly used terms and slammed them. Truth be told, we ourselves support a few of the tweets that he posted. Like the one on how Selfie was supposed to be a feature but has turned into a creature. That’s true. There are even deaths reported of people trying to take selfies at dangerous locations. Or the one on trolls…where he asks them to get a life. Seriously, trolls need to get a life so that they stop meddling in other’s lives.

But there is this nagging feeling in the back of our minds which say they are directed at people around him. We didn’t want to assume anyone here lest people accuse us of putting words in Karan’s mouth. If you think we are overthinking, check out his tweets and you will know. (Also read: 7 moments from Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan’s IIFA 2017 press conference that you cannot afford to miss – watch video)

Dear Botox….please leave the universe…you have destroyed what you set out to do….now please pave the way for self esteem again…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2017

Dear Delusion….haven’t you over stayed your welcome… all you do is pad an unproductive ego! Please leave and let reality breathe!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 15, 2017

Dear Airport Look…I can see the pressure is getting to you…don’t worry the gym look is soon going to take over…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

My dear Twitter Troll….there is a new product in the market…it’s called a LIFE… please get one!! offer is open till stocks last!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Dear Failure…you think you are looked down upon…but you don’t realise how important you are to success….you bring on the motivation… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017

Dearest Social Media….you killed conversation….reduced memories to an update…and appreciation to a “like”…please leave sleep alone! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 20, 2017

Dear Selfie….you were a feature but now you are a creature.. we have been attacked by you! Help! Is there a rehab for selfie addicts?? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 21, 2017

To be fair, it could just be Karan Johar’s observation put down in words but…

What do you think? Can you tell us who is he talking about through these tweets?