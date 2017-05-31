Dear Maya quick movie review: Manisha Koirala’s comeback movie is slow-paced but interesting

Dear Maya marks Manisha Koirala‘s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. Everyone who has earlier seen her perform in movies were excited about this film. Our critic Sreeju Sudhakaran is watching the film right now and has given us an inkling of what the first half of the film is all about. (Also read: Manisha Koirala sides with Raveena on Salman, Aamir preferring younger heroines – watch exclusive video)

Sreeju says, “Manisha Koirala makes a sort of comeback to Bollywood with Dear Maya, a movie about discovering love at a time when you think all is lost. Ana and Ira are two high school girls in Simla who are besties. They are intrigued by Ana’s strange neighbour Maya. The latter is a spinster who leads a lonely existence in her mansion and never bothers to leave her courtyard. Egged by a mischievous Ira, Ana begins to write letters to Maya anonymously as a past admirer. On the receipt of these letters, Maya begins to find a new meaning and colour to her life. This change in her is secretly appreciated by Ana, who begins to develop a bond with her. But things begin to take a darker turn, when Maya sells her house and shifts to Delhi to find her ‘lover’.”

He further adds, “Dear Maya may not have a novel idea at hand. It is also slow paced and takes time for things to fall in place. Also a movie like Dear Maya looks like a fish out of water at times like this. But the narrative has some intriguing moments, especially after the girls’ prank letters begin to have an effect on Maya’s desolate existence. Thankfully, there are no distractions from this plot, except for a subplot about a boy having a crush on Ana. The performances from the cast are also fine, with Manisha Koirala leading the show. The movie reaches interval point when Maya’s departure makes Ana suffer from deep guilt that breaks up her friendship with Ira. What will happen when Maya finds out there is no such secret admirer in Delhi? That’s what the second half has to answer…”

Stay tuned to this space for the full review.