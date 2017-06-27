Dear Shah Rukh Khan, don’t expect Pahlaj Nihalani to clear ‘intercourse’ from Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer anytime soon

A couple of days ago, we had reported about how Pahlaj Nihalani objected to the usage of the word ‘intercourse’ in the second mini-trail of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. His main grouse was how the channels showed the promo with that ‘unholy’ word without getting clearance from the CBFC first. While we do agree that the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal should have sought permission from the Censor Board before screening the trailer on the channels, as per the rule, we can’t understand why Pahlaj Nihalani has an issue with the word ‘intercourse’ that is found in 9th standard textbooks. But then this is the man who tried to make James Bond sanskari, and we have already given up on him. And yet, Nihalani still manages to wow with his reverse-development thoughts. But I have not yet reached the end of the story.

During a televised debate on a channel, Pahlaj Nihalani had openly challenged the channel that if they managed to bring 1 lakh votes in 6 days, he would clear the word ‘intercourse’ from Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer. The channel immediately put out a poll where they asked Twitter users to vote and decide if they have any objection with the word. At the time of writing this story, the poll has achieved half its target with 3 more days to go. Here’s the poll….

However, that poll seems pointless as Pahlaj Nihalani is now backing out of his stance with a new argument – he will not consider a Twitter poll, because they have unmarried people (Not us, this is his saying) and they are below 36 years of age who will be voting. Speaking to a leading newspaper, he said “Look, I don’t want 1 lakh votes on Twitter. That won’t be difficult to get. I want 1 lakh votes on the same channel (with) whom I told that 1 lakh votes are required. Importantly, I will not settle for votes from unmarried people. And neither will I be satisfied if votes come from people who are less than 36-years old.”

Was he scared that he might have to oblige in clearing the trailer, once the channel showed him one lakh votes? We can say that, but then Mr Nihalani has his own reasons for specifying the age group in his defence. He argued, “Assuming that an average age when a man or woman gets married is 23, I think they would have a 12-year old child when they are 36. Hence I want the voting public to be at least 36-years old. Only then I will feel that India has broadened its outlook and I shall recommend to the government that the word ‘intercourse’ should be included in Jab Harry Met Sejal and any film hereafter. You take voting from the public and I will clear the word on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word.”

Seriously, Mr Nihalani, please never open the biology textbooks that’s being taught in 9th and 10th standards – you will be scarred for life seeing those diagrams of human anatomy! As for Jab Harry Met Sejal, better luck with the movie when you submit it for certification.