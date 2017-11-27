Debutant director Srinivasan heaps praise on Annadurai star Vijay Anthony

Director Srinivasan who is making his directorial debut with Vijay Antony’s Annadurai has showered praise on the composer-actor who has also taken up the additional job as an editor with the film, which is gearing up for November 30th release. ‘Annadurai’ is produced by ‘Vijay Antony Film Corporation’ and Radhikaa Sarathkumar’s ‘R Studios’. Talking about the film, Srinivasan said, “I am excited as well as nervous. This feel of mixed emotions is what I had waited for so many years. I have not left any stone unturned in my tenure of learning the art of film-making. I am proud to do this script as my first movie. I had worked with different directors to learn this art. I learnt ‘Class’ from Vasantha Balan sir, ‘Impactful commercialism’ from Suseendran sir, ‘Humour’ from Boopathy Pandian sir and ‘How to deliver the product in time’ from Ezhil sir. I am thankful to each director I worked with.” (Also Read: Yaman teaser: Vijay Anthony’s gritty political drama looks intriguing)

Showering praise on Vijay Antony, Srinivasan said, “For ‘Annadurai’ script, I could not think of anyone else than Vijay Antony sir. His way of being subtle yet powerful is a characteristic not many actors possess. His dedication and involvement for ‘Annadurai’ was simply outstanding. Not just as a lead actor and music director, even as an editor he has done a fabulous job. The supporting cast and the whole technical team have given their absolute best, and the results are inspiring. ‘Annadurai’ is a clean family entertainer which will be as powerful as the title.” (Also Read: Saithan tweet review: Fans can’t stop gushing about the BGM and Vijay Anthony’s performance)

Diana Champika and Mahima have played the female leads. Actors Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Nalinikanth, Jwell Mary and Rindhu Ravi have played important supporting roles in the film, which clashes with Bobby Simha, Amala Paul’s Thiruttu Payale 2 directed by Susi Ganesan and produced by AGS Entertainment.

(Text Courtesy: MK Surendhar)