Decoding Kumkum Bhagya’s success mantra: 5 ways in which Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia’s show has managed to stay on top of the TRP charts

People might find Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya repetitive, regressive and boring, but there is got to be something right with the show that has got people glued to it. I mean as unbelievable it might sound to us, but the show has been a TRP topper for most of the time in its successful run of three years. It was only Kumkum Bhagya which could dethrone Naagin from the TRP charts. As it continues to top the charts in the 20th week of 2017, we sit down to analyse what worked in the show’s favour –

No competitor in the 9 pm slot

Coming to think of it, KKB has no competition in the 9 pm slot. There is Colors on Shani, a mythological show, which attracts only a certain type of crowd. Then there is Jennifer Winget’s thriller drama Beyhadh on Sony but again, it isn’t exactly a family show. It’s not the kind of a show which you will like to sit and watch with your family on the dinner table. The show is largely viewed on the digital space. Star Plus’ Naamkaran is doing well but it’s way behind in terms of fan following, when compared to KKB. So technically Ekta Kapoor’s show enjoys a clear field during the 9 pm slot.

Never short of surprises, or should I say shocks

KKB might have received huge flak from its viewers for recycling all its old tracks – like kidnapping, accident, marriage among others to stay in TRP charts but we can’t deny the fact that it is during these very tracks when the show tops the charts. Take for instance this week’s BARC report (Saturday, 13th May 2017 to Friday, 19th May 2017). It was the bride-swapping drama and Pragya’s abduction that helped the show replace Mouni Roy‘s Naagin 2 from the number one slot.

Unaccomplished love of a married couple

It’s the un-accomplishment of Pragya and Abhi’s love story that has got people hooked to the show. They are very much married, but Pragya’s bhagya (fate) never allows them to stay together for long. It’s this feeling of longing and vulnerability that keeps people interested in the show. Itna der wait kiya hai toh thoda aur sahi…

Romantic dream sequences

There is never a dull moment in KKB because it’s stuffed with romantic dream sequences. Pragya and Abhi fall on each other twice in almost every episode and a long mandatory eye-lock follows. It’s Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia’s this chemistry that has inspired fans to come up with a moniker like Abhigya.

The acting, ofcourse

Let us acknowledge the fact that Sriti and Shabbir are decent actors. You might not relate to their characters at times, but you still want them to end up together. While Sriti has become synonymous to Phuggi or Pragya, Shabbir,too, has almost become irreplaceable in the role of rock star Abhi.

So this was our analysis of the success of Kumkum Bhagya. If you agree with us then like and share the story. And if you think we missed out on some factor then do tell us in the comments section below.