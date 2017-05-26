Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a pic- what you don’t see in Cannes, you see it at Karan Johar’s bash!

One of the most-loved filmmakers of Bollywood, Karan Johar, celebrated his 45th birthday bash with the who’s who of the film industry on 25th May (Thursday) at his Mumbai residence. From actors who have worked with him, star kids he plans to launch to even those he has never worked with – everyone was present at what can be called the most happening party of Bollywood. Karan’s birthday bash had a guest list of 128 invitees comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more. In short, it was nothing less than a celebrity carnival.

Be it Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina and Deepika partying under one roof; Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor bonding with each other or Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s giving the party a miss – there were a zillion things that caught our attention and one of them was Cannes queens Aishwarya and Deepika coming together for a picture. Yes! We might not have got a chance to see them together at the film festival but our wish came true at Karan’s birthday bash. The divas got a picture clicked with someone at the party and we want to thank that lady from the bottom of our hearts for making this happen. Have a look at them. Don’t they just look stunning ? How we wish Sonam Kapoor was a part of this picture,too!

Aishwarya arrived at the party with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The 43-year-old actress,who wore a black off-shoulder dress to the party, looked gorgeous as ever. She was also seen catching up with her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka Sharma at the party.

#AllAboutLastNight @karanjohar #Birthday in very warm Mumbai with my #AhDilHaiMushkil girls Gorgeous @anushkasharma Beautiful #ashwariyaraibachchan #FunTimes #friendsforever A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 25, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

