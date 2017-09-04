Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s film is not called Sapna Didi, confirm producers

Deepika Paukone is currently shooting Padmavati and post that, she will move on to her next. She will unite with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan for the film. It’s a Vishal Bharadwaj film which will go on the floors in January 2018 and will release on October 2, 2018. There were reports that the film is called Sapna Didi which is based on Mafia queen Rahima Khan but now the producers have confirmed that it is not called so as the name is not final yet and has nothing to do with any real life story. It is completely fictional.

All the people involved had a meeting in August and even Ranveer Singh was present at the gathering. A source had reported to Mumbai Mirror then saying, “The team had been meaning to meet for a while now. Since Deepika wasn’t shooting for Padmavati and Irrfan is in town, they decided to gather on Tuesday to discuss the script, how their characters would shape up and their looks.” They were scouting locations for the shoot. Once the leads Deepika and Irrfan get done with their respective projects, they will start working on this film. The film is produced by Vishal Bharadwaj in association with KriArj Entertainment. It is directed by first time director, Honey Trehan. In a statement to The Bombay Times, Vishal Bharadwaj said, “Deepika had been persuading me to write the script and make a film on ‘Femme Fatale’. I’m happy that she loved the script and agreed to work with Honey on this.” He also added, “Irrfan is an incredible actor. I’m looking forward to the two of them coming together in this film. Honey has been with me for than 15 years. I am sure he will add interesting nuances to the script.”

This will be one cool film to look out for as we loved Deepika and Irrfan in Piku.