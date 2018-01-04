Sorry to disappoint you all, but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are NOT getting engaged on her 32nd birthday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo has been dating since a couple of years now and though they have seen several ups and downs, the latest reports suggest that Ranveer and Deepika are all set to get engaged on her 32nd birthday tomorrow (January 05). The couple are currently in Sri Lanka, where they reportedly will ring in the actress’ birthday. And while the rumours of their engagement continue to grow, we have an exclusive update for you all! Sorry to disappoint all you Ranveer-Deepika fans, but the couple isn’t getting engaged anytime soon.

As a close source to the stars revealed to us, “All these reports of Ranveer and Deepika getting engaged on her birthday are absolutely false. In fact, they have not thought about getting engaged or married till now.” From what we hear, the couple has been going through a low patch since a while now and they are taking this vacation and her birthday as an opportunity to spend some time and rekindle the spark in their relationship. So sadly, you won’t get any surprise like Virushka surprised us a few weeks back. Last year too, rumours of them getting married did the rounds, but they were squashed quickly. And hence, Twitterati also cannot believe these latest reports and several fans have even tweeted about their disbelief. Check out their reaction right here! (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone will ring in her birthday with boyfriend Ranveer Singh in Sri Lanka)

RANVEER & DEEPIKA GETTING ENGAGED TOMORROW WAIT WHAAT??!! I AINT TRUSTING OR BELIEVING THIS NEWS THO.. till they confirme it fr — I K R A M (@ArmyCrazen) January 4, 2018

Just woke up and all I see is “Ranveer and Deepika are getting engaged tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/rWNkW1ko3g — Nora (@NenoDarling) January 4, 2018

Same bakwaas every year. Like you know we know Deepika and Ranveer are already engaged — Dopey (@deepikamru) January 4, 2018

I need Ranveer or Deepika coming and confirming them selfs or I Int gonna believe it (I’m desperate to believe this) https://t.co/R2vamAYf2W — Shilo Kurdi (@ranveershoney) January 4, 2018

Deepika who never accepted ranveer openly like rkgetting engaged with him my foot — Rs (@rskhilji) January 4, 2018

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika are awaiting the release of Padmavati, which has been the centre of a major controversy. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Ranveer and Deepika’s engagement rumours? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Ranveer – Deepika’s relationship right here.