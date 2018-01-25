Exclusive! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will get married this year but conditions apply, reveal Tarot cards

When the news about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s engagement hit the headlines, all people could talk about is how it all became possible. The fact that Deepika spent her birthday this year with Ranveer and her families made people believe that after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, these two are going to tie the knot as well. Both the actors preferred not to comment on it as they were just baseless rumours. In fact, when Deepika was asked about it, she confirmed that she did not get engaged to anyone. But it is always nice to hear about this couple’s marriage plans. It did make us hopeful though, tbh. So we thought why not find out if these two will exchange vows in the coming days. Turns out they will but there’s a catch. (Also read: Padmaavat Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest release opens with 60 percent occupancy rate – Read Details)

We spoke to Tarot card reader Monisha Dudaney to know if cards predict marriage of the couple in near future. She answered in affirmative but there’s something they have to do if they want that to happen. She said that if the relationship lasts beyond August this year, they might get married by the end of 2018 or early 2019. Here are complete prediction in the video above.

Padmaavat is their latest release together after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. It has been viewed by critics and audience alike. While some loved the opulence and Ranveer’s beastly avatar, others found the film short of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s deftness. Public is however confused as to why Karni Sena is creating so much ruckus because they found nothing objectionable in it. Despite all that, the film opened well at the theatres. That clearly is the their win.