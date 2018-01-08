Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone have a gala time at BFFs with Vogue – view pics

Deepika Padukone was spotted on the sets of BFFs with Vogue with her sister Anisha Padukone in a chirpy mood. She donned a checkered one shoulder dress for the show with sister Anisha who was snapped in a white top with denim jacket teamed with ripped jeans. They looked quite happy together and even got candid with the new host of the show, Neha Dhupia. The girls had a gala time while they laughed and posed together. Even Deepika was caught giving kisses to her sister Anisha. When Deepika bid goodbye to the set, she looked stunning in her black gym suit, matched with white sneakers. She was smiling in a cheerful mood. Not only Deepika but her sister Anisha also posed for the paparazzi outside the sets in this white printed top, black leggings teamed with white sneakers. Cameras could not stop clicking the pair while they waved off from the location. Check out the pictures here… (Also Read: Padman vs Padmavat: Is Akshay Kumar taking a big risk by clashing with Deepika Padukone’s period drama? Trade expert reveals)

On the work front, Deepika’s Padmavati, which is now titled Padmavat will finally hit the theatres on January 25, 2018. After facing huge controversy, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Padman at the box office. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, while speaking about Padmavat, she said, “The exciting part (of playing Padmavati) was that she’s a woman who’s worshipped. She’s someone we’re historically familiar with. The challenge was to play someone, who has such inner strength. Who in a way like Mastani (Bajirao Mastani), is a warrior princess but without being one in the literal sense. She’s not someone who physically goes out to the battlefield to fight a war. But it’s about her power, the resilience and strength with which she deals with situations. As a woman, you feel these powerful emotions of strength, courage, defeat, victory… How do you emote all of these without any tools, without any weapons? Just from the eyes! That was extremely challenging.”