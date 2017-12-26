Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra are the most talked about celebrities on Twitter in 2017

Twitter has emerged to be a social media network most favoured by celebs and understandably so. What is a star without the fan. For ages, famous personalities have tried to find ways in which to connect with those who appreciate them but never before has any platform afforded them the security that Twitter has, and every actor worth their salt is connected to fans through it. However, like every good thing, it is also a double-edged sword, what with the emergence of online trolls. But for the stars, it is yet to outweigh the pros. Stars, who are on Twitter, take a moment from their lives to share a bit with their fans and within seconds, responses pour in. And while not everything goes viral, most stuff does. It gets discussed on the various Twitter portals, with fans sharing and commenting on every bit of it. However, every year, the topic of discussion varies. This year seemed to belong to Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, as far as female Bollywood celebs were concerned. Check out the picture that lists down the 10 most talked about celebs of the year…

As you can see, Deepika Padukone tops the list. It hardly comes as a surprise given the fact that the actress has been making so many appearances. She made her debut in her first Hollywood film this year. Titled xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, the film starred Vin Diesel. The two often interacted with each other on Twitter and their fans took on from there. Deepika also made her Cannes debut this year and most of her red-carpet looks won her praise, obviously making her the centre of all attention on social media. Closer home, she was in the news for her yet-to-release film, Padmavati. With threats being issued against her over her portrayal of the Rajput queen, DP was indeed being talked about on Twitter. No wonder she is the most talked about female Bollywood celebrity this year. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees beats Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to become 2017’s most talked about film on Twitter)

Right after her is Anushka Sharma. Thanks to her December wedding in the picturesque locales of Tuscany in Italy and that too, to the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, Anushka finds herself at the second position on the list of most talked about celebs on Twitter. If you remember, she first took to Twitter to announce their wedding, confirming what the media had only been speculating up until then. With all the secrecy around the wedding and honeymoon, it comes as no surprise that Anushka kept Twitter talking about pulling off such a feat despite being a celeb. Besides the wedding, Anushka was also in the news for her film, Phillauri and Jab Harry Met Sejal. The first look of her upcoming films, Pari and Sui Dhaaga, also seem promising and with her all set to fly with Virat for his tour of South Africa, it seems likely that she might be one of the most talked about Bollywood celebs next year as well.

Grabbing the third spot on the list is Priyanka Chopra, whose presence is not at all a surprise. The actress is a social media butterfly, flitting in and out, offering us glimpses of her enviable life shuffling between Mumbai and Los Angeles. With Quantico season 3 being shot and the release of her first Hollywood film, Baywatch, Priyanka made all the right noise. She has another two Hollywood films in her kitty and honestly, we are only surprised that she is not higher up on the list. Perhaps next year, when she signs her next Bollywood project there will be a lot more discussions around her on Twitter.

