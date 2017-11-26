Deepika Padukone attends best-friend’s wedding looking like a million bucks – View pics

Deepika Padukone is going through a lot right now. With the Padmavati row intensifying with each passing day, the actress, who plays the title role in the film, obviously is reeling under the pressure of having to defend the contents of a film that she has given her best to. But thankfully she got a much-deserved break from all the tension. Attending her best-friend’s wedding, Deepika looked like a million bucks. (Also read: Padmavati update: Which new release date can make Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor a profitable venture? Here’s what we think)

Decked in a red saree with elaborate golden embroidery, Deepika cut a pretty picture. Her golden choker added a touch of traditionalism to her look. She wore her hair in her signature style, slicked back in a bun. The overall effect was very pleasing and you might want to pin it up as your look for the next wedding you attend this season. But apart from her look, it was the happiness on her face as she posed next to her bestie, Aditya Narayan. They are childhood buddies and Deepika even shared a childhood pic of theirs together. Beaming ear-to-ear, the two are a picture of pure happiness. Check out her posts below…

then,now & forever…❤️ @aditya__narayan @divya4488 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:55am PST

forever friends…❤️ @aditya__narayan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

This comes as a welcome break for the actress who is going through a lot right now. After getting several threats over her film Padmavati, Deepika Padukone recently said that she would like to feel “safer and protected” at this point of time. In an interview with “Talking Movies: India Special” for BBC World News, the actress voiced her opinion on the whole stir. The show will go on air on Saturday, read a statement. Asked whether she would like to have better protection from the state, she said: “In an ideal world, yes. I think it is too soon to tell… But yes it would be nicer to feel safer or protected at this point.”