Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra in the battle of their Hollywood debuts – find out how

This year, we got to see two of our ladies making their Hollywood debut with two potential franchise spinning huge movies. Deepika Padukone earlier made her debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, where she was cast opposite Vin Diesel. The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, had her playing a badass rogue agent, Serena Unger, who had a thing for Diesel’s Xander Cage in the action-packed movie. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra plays the main antagonist in Baywatch, a reboot of the ’90s TV show by the same name. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron play the main leads in the movie, which was released last week in the US, with an international release scheduled this Friday.

However, Baywatch has got a weak start at the box office there, with the movie collecting only $18,570,000 (estimate) on the weekend from May 26 to 28. On the other hand, xXx: Return of Xander Cage had fared slightly better with $20,130,142 earnings over its opening weekend. But we have to say that both the films had under-performed at the US box office, though xXx: Return of Xander Cage performed decently in its international release, earning $346,147,658 worldwide against a budget of $85 million. So the makers of Baywatch can be happy with this, especially with the international release that’s happening this week and the prospect of China’s lucrative business.

But Baywatch still has a disadvantage of facing two very huge opponents in both its release dates. During the US release, it had to face Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, which has a better opening and was the number one at the US box office. This week, during the international release, Baywatch will be facing DC’s Wonder Woman, which has been getting good reviews in the early screenings.

Anyway, let’s hope Priyanka Chopra and her Baywatch team make the best of their international release, after the US trade experts have already declared the movie to have bombed at their box office.