Deepika Padukone believes this was the worst movie in her career – Find out

Deepika Padukone is relishing the humongous success of Padmaavat and has all the possible reasons to be on cloud nine. The pretty actress who was one of the guests on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs with Vogue recently, was on a mission to make some interesting revelations. She was chatty, outspoken and quite bold in her answers. She agreed that she has dumped guys before and would like to shoot a love scene with James Franco. The otherwise shy Deepika showed a completely different side of hers, which was a delight throughout the episode. Joining her in the same category was her li'l sister, Anisha Padukone. Making her debut on a talk show, Anisha wasn't hesitant as we assumed her to be. She was game for all the questions and even revealed the worst movie of Deepika's career. And surprisingly, DP agreed with her!

Wonder which movie we’re talking about? Well, without much ado, the answer is Chandni Chowk to China. Yes, Anisha Padukone thinks that the Akshay Kumar-starrer was her sister’s worst movie till date. When host Neha Dhupia asked her to name one worst movie in Deepika’s career, she was quite clear about her choice. Later even Deepika agreed with her sister.

The 2009 release was directed by Nikhil Advani and had Deepika in a double role. Well, we can't even blame DP for signing the movie then. The actress was just two years into the industry and bagging a movie with Akshay Kumar was a big deal even then. Wonder if the Pad Man actor shares the same sentiments as Deepika.

It was during the same segment when Anisha Padukone revealed she would like to go on a date with Deepika’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Though RK Jr has already taken her out for a couple of coffee outings, she doesn’t mind going on a date with him someday. Ranbir, are you listening?

