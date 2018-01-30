Deepika Padukone cheers on as her father Prakash Padukone is conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award – view pics

It is a double the reasons for Deepika Padukone to celebrate and party. Her latest release Padmaavat is doing exceptionally well at the box office especially in the overseas market. Now giving her another reason to beam with proud is her dad Prakash Padukone. The popular badminton player was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by BAI in a grand event in Delhi.

Prakash was ecstatic on being conferred with the honour. He was accompanied by his wife and two daughters – Anisha and Deepika. He received the award from India’s vice-president Venkaiah Naidu. In his acceptance speech, he spoke highly of the sport and requested the association to not just stop at laurels but aim at opening a badminton training academy in every state of India. He said, “It is a privilege for me to receive this lifetime achievement award in its inaugural year. I played badminton at a time when not many knew what the sport was all about. I am glad to have played a small part in what game has achieved today. I played purely for the love of the game without expecting anything in return. And to see how much I can challenge myself despite there being no facilities.”

Prakash concluded his speech by saying, “If appropriate systems are put in place India can be on par with other leading badminton nations of the world. However, if we do not achieve this, it will not be due to lack of talent in the country.” All the while Deepika looked at him radiating with joy and almost had tears in her eyes.

Prakash is extremely proud of his daughter Deepika’s performance in the film Padmaavat. Revealing his reaction to the film, Deepika has said, “My parents are immensely proud. I saw that pride on their face. Mom and dad made a video call after their screening finished late at night and I was in my pyjama and going to bed. So for them, they just saw the film and then me… So, their expression was like, ‘Is she our daughter?’ I saw their expression and they were both brimming and glowing with pride,” The Padukones are setting such family goals. It is hard to keep up!