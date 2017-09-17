Deepika Padukone enjoys a gig with her bunch of favourites in Bangalore – view pics

Looks like Deepika Padukone is having a ball of a time in her hometown, Bangalore right now. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. We just got our hands on these pictures of the beauty chilling with her besties and sister Anusha at a popular gig in the city this evening. Oh, weekends like these, we say! Perhaps, Deepika deserved this much needed break for all this while she has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Where rumours suggested that she’s almost wrapped the shoot. Insiders clarified that the actress is yet to shoot the last schedule which will only begin after Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor wrap up their portions. So that way, DP is relatively very free right now, precisely the reason why she took off to Bangalore to spend quality time with her family and close friends. Also read: Good news! Padmavati is releasing this November and Deepika Padukone has almost finished shooting

It’s indeed so heartwarming to see Deepika laugh her heart out in these pictures. Like just look at her! When was the last time you saw her so genuinely happy? Probably when she arrived with beau Ranveer at Ambani’s Ganpati party? Oh yea, that of course goes without saying that no girl can ever have a dull day with RS in company and fortunately, Deepika happens to be the chosen one. But right now, check out these pics of DP looking like the happiest. person. ever, despite Ranveer’s absence. Maybe that also explains how Deepika is actually got back to her happy space unlike the last few months when she looked pretty lost and out of place.

On the professional part, buzz is that Deepika is being considered for Salman Khan’s Kick 2, soon after she wraps up Padmavati. So if that happens then we don’t see any reason why Deepika should be unhappy, both professionally as well as personally.

What do you think?