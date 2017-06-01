Deepika Padukone flaunts her booty on a latest mag cover and its hot AF

This is quite rightly Deepika Padukone’s year! From rising to unfathomed realms of global fame with her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage to making those jaw-dropping appearances on the international red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards, pre and post-Oscars, New York Fashion Week, Met Gala and the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. While there’s absolutely no doubt that Deepika Padukone is sultry beyond words, she is slaying the scene and oozing a sensual vibe with her latest cover shoot for the leading fashion and lifestyle magazine, Verve. From being called as the Hottest Woman of the Year, and going monochrome for the cover, Deepika Padukone’s slick, wet and sexy avatar all whilst flaunting that towering and toned frame has got us picking up our jaws from the floor. Turning cover girl for the June edition of Maxim, here’s how Deepika Padukone is slaying us all.

Slick and Sultry – Deepika Padukone

A post shared by Maxim India (@maxim.india) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:00am PDT



Wearing a customized two-piece creation from ace designer Swapnil Shinde that features a cropped top with 3/4th sleeves and a high-waisted bottom, Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani chose Deepika’s much-loved vibe- monochrome. A pair of classic black Louboutin stilettos adds to the drama that Deepika exudes with her back turned to the camera. The shot has been perfectly captured by ace photographer Errikos Andreou. Her makeup is on point with bold eyebrows, bronzed eyes, highlighted cheekbones and bright red lips, courtesy Anil Chinappa while her hair has been styled slick and pulled back to render a pseudo wet look, courtesy Namrata Soni.

BL Style Verdict

Going sans accessories, Deepika Padukone channelizes the minimal vibe to the hilt and we are reeling under the sheer simplicity yet a powerful statement that Deepika exudes on the cover.

BL Style Rating