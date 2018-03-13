Deepika Padukone gets JEALOUS on seeing Shoojit’s new found love for Varun Dhawan…

We didn’t know Deepika Padukone is so possessive when it comes to the people she loves! It so happened that Shoojit Sircar, who has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for his next titled October’, was all praises for the actor at the trailer launch of the film yesterday. From mentioning what a versatile actor he is to calling him his “Dil Ka Tukda” (piece of his heart), Shoojit revealed it all and it was indeed very heartwarming to see this growing fondness between the actor-director. Like, after all that’s what makes a film beautiful, isn’t it? But little did we know that Deepika would get so affected! Also read: Deepika Padukone’s Piku, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor, John Abraham’s Madras Cafe – Films that prove why Shoojit Sircar is a true genius!

Deepika, who got lucky to work with Shoojit in one of the sweetest films ever – Piku, couldn’t see the director’s love being shared between her and Varun. But obviously it was all in the jest of it but the moment she saw Shoojit’s “Dil Ka Tukda” comment for Varun on Twitter, she tweeted to Shoojit saying, “Accha??( Is it?). To which, Shoojit laughingly covered up saying, “during shoot we only spoke about you.” making Deepika all the more curious to know what were they talking as she replied, “proof chahiye dada…proof!” Here check out their adorable Twitter exchange below:

Varun Dhawan however made a late entry into this conversation and convinced Deepika to believe with his cutest justification saying, “How u needed #dadatalks then I need #dadatalks now. He still ❤️ u piku we all do.

That way, Varun too admits how he was jealous of Ayushmann Khurrana for the longest time considering the latter got a chance to work with Shoojit Sircar way before him. He confessed the same at the trailer launch yesterday saying, “I always wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar. I remember being jealous of Ayushmann Khurrana when he did Vicky Donor.” So does that make Shoojit one of the most loved directors in town? You decide.