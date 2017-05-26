Deepika Padukone got birthday boy Karan Johar to be her hair stylist – view inside pics

Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash has got everyone talking and the inside pictures have only got us even more excited to know what happened at the party. We got our hands on this one pic of Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar that’s probably too cute for words. Deepika was also among one of the guests at the birthday party and just when she was about to head out in the premises after the party, she probably went to say goodbye to the birthday boy. And they seem to have got totally engrossed in some conversation when the film maker started doing her hair.. That’s so cute! Looks like he was getting her ready for the paparazzi before she left the party. Check out the pictures below..

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Anushka Sharma were present at the bash. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there too. The pictures have surfaced all over the internet and we ought to say, this looks like it was one helluva birthday bash. So cool!



Coming back to Deepika, she looked damn hot in a black dress. We have always had complains about how she can experiment with her hair so much but this time we are ready to excuse her because we loved her entire look! (ALSO READ: Karan Johar birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon amp up the party style!)

Keep watching this space for more interesting inside scoop from Karan’s 45th birthday bash.

(Photo Credit: Manav Manglani)