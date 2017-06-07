Deepika Padukone has a special connection with Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal biopic – read details

After wrapping up the Haseena Parkar biopic, Shraddha Kapoor has directly moved on to her next film. She starts the prep work for the Saina Nehwal biopic from today, but before getting into details of how she is going to get ready for the role, let us share with you a hot scoop that we have got our hands on. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, we have figured that Deepika Padukone also has a special connection with Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal biopic. The report reveals that Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, is going to help Shraddha prepare for the role. How? Well, Shraddha is going to train under the guidance of a senior coach from Prakash Padukone’s academy.

As a source close to the movie revealed to the tabloid, “Shraddha will begin training in badminton under the guidance of a senior coach from Prakash Padukone’s academy. She will be training at a world-class badminton facility in suburban Mumbai and will practice daily till it’s time to kick off the shoot, which is in a few months.” It was earlier reported that Deepika Padukone was in the running to play Saina, but Shraddha was chosen for the part. While DP fans were upset initially, we are sure that they would be happy after hearing about the actress’ special connection with the film. (ALSO READ – Shraddha Kapoor on playing Saina Nehwal: I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film)

Talking about the Saina Nehwal biopic, Shraddha had earlier mentioned to the tabloid, “I’m sure it’s going to be my most difficult film yet as Saina has spent her whole life playing badminton and in the next few months, I have to get close to the standards she’s set.” Apart from the rigorous workout and training sessions, Shraddha is also going to spend a lot of time with Saina to learn the intricacies of her life, her techniques and much more. (ALSO READ – Shraddha as Saina Nehwal or Priyanka as Kalpana Chawla: Whose biopic are you more excited for?)

Directed by Amole Gupte, the biopic will shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and a few more locations. The movie will hit the screens next year. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the Saina Nehwal biopic right here…