Deepika Padukone ‘honoured’ and ‘humbled’ to be Variety’s Women of Impact 2018

Deepika Padukone is going places and how! If she is delivering blockbusters in India, she is inspiring women around the world for being brave. Variety magazine named her as one of the Women of Impact this year, in their report. Calling her the ‘highest paid actor in Bollywood, the magazine writes, “The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster “Padmaavat” faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Chennai Express” to Hollywood titles including “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness.” And she is humbled by this praise! (Also read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Fangirl Urvashi Rautela sings a special song for Deepika Padukone)

It is only fair to have Deepika Padukone on this list. Thanks to Padmaavat, the actress had to brave a lot of threats. It’s not easy to live with the fear that someone out there has announced a bounty on your nose and head for doing a film. Keeping a strong will in such a situation can be pretty daunting. Also, she is one of the most successful actresses of India and deserves all the accolades she is getting.

honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety …🙏🏽 https://t.co/MY6foHzXGH — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018

Deepika, we are all really proud of you!