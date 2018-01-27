Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat or Anushka Shetty in Bhaagamathie: Which performance impressed you more?

It’s been one month into 2018 and we are witnessing game changing events already! This Republic Day we had not just one but two women centric hitting theatres. One was a high talked about and anticipated Bollywood, one was a highly anticipated film in Tollywood. What made these two films most interesting was that it starred two talented, highly popular actors. Both had several performances to their credit, it was no surprising their upcoming films were looked upon eagerly. We were talking about Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie. Now that you have watched both these films. We want to know from you readers, which performance impressed you more? You can VOTE and tell us too!

Deepika Padukone in Rani Padmini: As the 13th- 14th century Rajput Queen, Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in all her royal finery. Every frame highlighted her arresting beauty, leaving us in awe. Her much talked beauty was further enhanced by her subtle yet intense act. All she did was speak with her eloquent eyes and that was enough.She owned the claimx scene all the way and redefined power and aura for us. With Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has take her career a higher a notch higher and we are left asking for more. Also Read: Padmavati trailer: Ranveer Singh’s cruel intensity, Shahid Kapoor’s Rajput warrior avatar and Deepika Padukone’s ethereal beauty will haunt you for days to come

Anushka Shetty in Bhaagamathie: Anushka Shetty once again proved why she is one of the most sought after actors. One minute she was the admirable, humble IAS officer chanchala, the next minute she could turn into the terrifying, ruthless Queen, Bhaagamathie. unsurrisingly she pulled of both with ease and charm. She also looked beyond gorgeous in both avtars. Her performance was teamed with a gripping story and all in all, we had an entertaining movie in hand!

Now that we have described both films to you, do tell us which performance according to you was more impressive?