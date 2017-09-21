Deepika Padukone in Padmavati vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodha Akbar: Whose regal look has left you awestruck?

Padmavati is one of the most awaited movies of 2017. After multiple pics and stories of rigourous training from the sets, the makers gave us something to hold on to until the release – The beautiful, intricate, logo. That itself had a story, considering the royal font. Along with the logo, it was announced that Rani Padmini would arrive at sunrise. That was it. The wait for the royal, regal Queen Padmavati had begun. As promised, they unveiled the look around sunrise. Ever since, Twitter has been gushing over her look. While we can’t take our eyes off her, we couldn’t help draw comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s Royal look in Jodha Akbar. Let’s give you a detailed description of both the looks: Also Read: Padmavati first poster out! Deepika Padukone’s royal look is EVERYTHING that you need to focus on this morning

Deepika Padukone from Padmavati: On Thursday morning at sunrise, the makers of Padmavati introduced us to the royal, regal, stunning Queen – Rani Padmini played by none other Deepika Padukone. Considering it’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, a grand, exceptional poster was expected and it turned out to be just that! In an exquisite attire, there was Deepika Padukone standing tall and authoritative. There’s something stunningly beautiful yet intimidating! The striking uni-brow can’t go unnoticed. It adds to her look and demeanour. It brings out a different side to the actress that we may have never seen. Sure she has played a royal character before, but this Queen avatar stands out by miles. She truly defines Breathtaking in this first look. Padmavati’s first look has taken social media by storm.

Aishwarya Rai as Jodha Akbar: Just like Deepika Padukone cast a spell with her Padmavati avatar, in 2008, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left us stunned with her Jodha look in the movie – Jodha Akhbar. She re-defined, beauty, royalty in her beautiful Mughal bride avatar. Her ravishing beauty, her fiery personality and her graceful demeanor gave us our perfect Jodha to Akbar. When it comes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she never ceases to stun you with her beauty, as Jodha, she mesmerised us just the same. Left us truly spell bound.

So now we have described you two royal looks, which look has left you awestruck? Which look has blown you away truly? Is it Deepika Padukone’s avatar as Rani Padmini or Aishwarya Rai’s ethereal look as Jodha? VOTE NOW and tell us!