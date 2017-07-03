Deepika Padukone in this gorgeous floral top and stripped jeans will make you raid her wardrobe – view HQ pics

Deepika Padukone may not be hailed as a fashionista, thanks to some really abhorring outfits recently. But when she puts her heart into it, that makes our heart skip a beat. However, we have spotted something about Deepika Padukone which is pleasantly strange. The actress smiles the brightest at the airports. You will always see her flashing those pearlies at you which will leave anyone stunned. If that’s not enough, DP always manages to wow us with her airport fashion. It’s all her… she wears what suits her the best. At times we feel she looks better on the airport ramp than on the red carpet. Earlier it was the yellow separates and flared palazzo pants from her brand, All About You and now it is the floral top with stripped jeans that has got us cheering for her again.

We spotted her at the airport looking ravishing in that outfit. The top is from her own brand All About You. We also have our eyes set on those tan brown brogues. They are so damn chic. Deepika, we have our evil designs on your wardrobe and we might soon raid it. Meanwhile, we will make do with these gorgeous pictures. (Also read: Did you know, as a kid, Deepika Padukone was a fan of this Hollywood hottie? view pic)

Deepika will be seen in Padmavati this year which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. For those of you who don’t know, Padmavati is based on popular folklore. Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) hears that Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) is one of the most beautiful women in the country. The tyrant travels to Mewar to get a glimpse of the lady and while it was not allowed for a married woman to come in front of a stranger, his husband – Raja Raval Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) lets Alauddin see her face through a mirror’s reflection. The cruel leader falls for the lady and desperately wants her to be by his side. Alauddin wages a war against the Rajputs to claim her, but they retaliate. However, when everyone realises that they are going to be defeated, the Rani kills herself by committing jauhar (self immolation), just to protect her dignity.