Deepika Padukone is a part of Vin Diesel’s xXx 4, director DJ Caruso confirms on Twitter

It’s going to be party time for all you Deepika Padukone fans! D.J. Caruso just confirmed that Deepika is very much a part of xXx 4 and not just that, all your other favourite stars from the film are also going to come back. Deepika and Vin Diesel’s chemistry was talk of the town, close to the release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. They share the cutest bond off-screen and the hottest one onscreen. In fact, fans loved Deepika’s action sequences from the film and well, we don’t blame them. She was quite sexy in the film and it’s great news that we’ll be seeing her in another one.

Fans asked D.J. Caruso in a thread of tweets about the xXx 4 and who he will be casting in the film. A fan asked,” Hey sir, What’s the movie’s title? and did you replace any co-star in the sequel or that all are brought back?” to which he replied saying,” All coming back”. Now that’s exciting news, isn’t it? In fact, he even announced that meetings for the sequel will take place next week. Ruby Rose, Vin, Nina Dobrev, Deepika, everyone who was a part of the third instalment of the film will be coming back for this one. (ALSO READ: Fashion pick of the day: Deepika Padukone’s airport look is what you need to emulate RIGHT NOW!)

Check out this tweet thread right here.

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Yes is nina in the sequel too? — Smriti Agarwal (@smriti29dec) June 12, 2017

oh yes — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Hey sir, What’s the movie’s title? and did you replace any co-star in the sequel or that all are brought back? — 😎 (@deepikafaithful) June 12, 2017

All coming back — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

We can’t wait to get our hands on more information about this one! Deepika is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. We are super excited to hear it from DP herself about xXx 4. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.