Deepika Padukone is all smiles after her return from Cannes – view HQ pics

Deepika Padukone wasn’t new to Cannes. She had walked the red carpet way back in 2010 in the most gorgeous looking saree ever and turned many heads. Nobody has rocked that attire so well on the red carpet before that. But this time she was there as L’Oreal’s representative from India and so, she stuck to attires which are savvy and modern. And guess it was a success because Deepika returned from Cannes with a big smile on her face. (Also read: Deepika Padukone on her love for Vin Diesel: Excuse me? He is in love with me)

Deepika was a head-turned at Cannes this year with her looks being appreciated. Yes, there were some who found it pretty basic but we were totally digging her green flowy gown and that thigh high-slit. Only she can flaunt something that risque. Yes, we agree her hairdo with all the outfits weren’t up to the mark as she overdid the top bun. But overall, she did a fab job and guess that prompted our lady to be so happy. In fact, we feel she looked more at ease in this attire at the airport than she did at Cannes. In a ruffled jacket, black pants and white top, Deepika can race many hearts. Check out the pictures so that you know what we are saying,

Deepika Padukone’s green gown in fact became so popular that even Lady Gaga found it ‘Likeable’. On Instagram, she liked Maxwell’s post on Deepika and that surely means the singer appreciates the gown. Deepika was looking angelic in that dress and it caught Gaga’s fancy as well. Interesting, isn’t it? Also, Amy Jackson decided to go the Deepika Padukone way to flaunt a thigh high slit as well for her first outing at Cannes 2017. So clearly, she did become a rage there. Now that she is back we wonder if she will immediately dive into Padmavati or take a breather.