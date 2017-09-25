Deepika Padukone is all smiles at the airport with father Prakash Padukone – view pics

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport, flashing her trademark smile that has the superpower to brighten up your day. But these latest pictures also have the potential to warm your heart. The actress was accompanied by her father, world famous badminton player, Prakash Padukone. Dressed in a simple white polo t-shirt, Deepika’s father was looking handsome. While Deepika went for a contrasting black outfit!

Check out the airport pictures of Deepika and her father, Prakash Padukone below…

The world knows about the bond that Deepika Padukone shares with her father. Remember, when the actress moved the audience to tears whilst accepting an award, and reciting an excerpt from her father’s letter as a her acceptance speech. The letter, written by Prakash, to his daughters has even made it to the syllabus of a school’s English curriculum, this year.

“The cameras that follow you everywhere and the arc lights will eventually fade and what will remain is the real world. Strive to generate positivity around you even though you are too new and too small a player to effect a big change,” a letter with words like these, sure has the potential to stir something inside young minds.

Back in December 2016, Prakash had even sort of given his approval to Deepika’s choice of a boyfriend, Ranveer Singh. “They are adults and know what they are doing. As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do.” he said, while speaking with a daily.

Deepika is all set for the release of her film Padmavati. The first posters of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, featuring the actress, were released a few days back and sent the internet in a meltdown. She looks magnificent as the queen of Chittor.