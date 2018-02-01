Deepika Padukone is radiating happiness in these inside pictures from a latest magazine shoot

Deepika Padukone is here to help us start the new month on a happy note. The actress is gracing the cover of Vogue’s February edition, and her infectious smile and colourful shiny attire is giving us every reason to look at the brighter side of things in life. The cover seemed promising enough and thankfully the inside pictures didn’t disappoint. The magazine has posted all the inside pictures from the shoot on their official Instagram page and we can’t stop crushing over them. Right from riding a dolphin balloon to posing for picture with her tongue out, Deepika is snapped at her goofy best. This never-seen-before side of the diva is revealed in the photoshoot and it certainly cannot be missed. Also Read: Deepika Padukone proves that happy girls are the prettiest with this latest mag cover shoot – view pic

In other pictures, Deepika Padukone is seen presenting the simple pleasures of life like eating, laughing, sleeping, dressing up, loving, playing, and dancing. The many moods of Deepika in these pictures will leave you floored with her charm. During an interview with the magazine, DP opened up about dealing with depression and said, “For various reasons, there’s a stigma attached to mental illness, which is why people choose not to talk about it. There were several reasons I chose to speak up. One, because it transformed my life in many ways. It was the most difficult experience I’ve been through, but it also taught me a lot about myself and about life… A large part of why I was unable to deal with it was that I wasn’t able to share it with anyone. If I had a fever I could tell people but with this going on inside me I would come to work not feeling great but not be able to express myself. What do I tell them? I tried in my own way. Sometimes I’d say I’m not feeling good… A large part of it for me was my own experience.” Deepika’s statement is truly inspiring especially for anyone going through the same. Check out the inside pictures below:



We are sure that Deepika is just as happy currently as she is in these pictures. The actress’ film, Padmaavat, is shattering records at the box office and it surely calls for celebration. Apart from that, her father Prakash Padukone recently got conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, which calls for double celebration for the actress.