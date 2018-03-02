Deepika Padukone is the perfect brand ambassador for Holi – these GIFs are proof!

Deepika Padukone, queen of hearts, is slaying it. Her last release Padmaavat garnered twice the amount of praise than the controversies was surrounded in. Today, as the nation celebrates the colourful festival of Holi, another song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus was released today. The song is a track dedicated to Holi and until now was only available in audio version or you had to watch the movie see it. The song is a beautiful rendition of a folk number and the music video is mesmerising. Another track has been added to everyone’s Holi playlist, which already has two more Deepika Padukone numbers. Which brings us to our point…Deepika Padukone is the perfect brand ambassador for Holi.

Deepika Padukone featured in her first Holi song when she starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song titled Balam Pichkari still remains a super hit and we are sure you also danced to it today. The catchy number has Deepika looking angelic beautiful despite being covered in Holi colours. Though we know the colours are strategicall placed on her face, we still believe she might be the only one who can look so flawless even in Holi colours. Otherwise we know what we look like after playing Holi.

After that, Deepika starred in Ram Leela with her beau Ranveer Singh. Their meet-cute in the film happened through a Holi song. This one is less of a dance number and more of a mellow sensuous track. The actress sensually puts colour on her face and neck to entice Ranveer. Well, we have not seem something as hot as this in the longest time.

And finally Holi from Padmaavat has turned out to be the perfect addition here.

Which one is your favourite Holi number featuring Deepika Padukone? Tell us in comments below!