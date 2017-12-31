Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood actors and their signature red carpet poses

What happens when celebs put their best fashion foot forward while making a red carpet appearance? Well, you can expect a lot many pictures to fill your social media feed for the next couple of days. While Bollywood celebs keep busy picking some of the best ensembles to make a splashing red carpet appearance, we are left with no options but to drool over their pictures from the night. Be it Priyanka Chopra flaunting her assets or Deepika Padukone flaunting her toned legs, red carpet pictures are always about their cliched poses. The ones that are imprinted in our minds and won’t change ever. With actors and actresses choosing to repeat their signature poses and making no efforts to bring any change, we decode the styles that have been ruling the red carpet since stone age. We are talking about the signature red carpet poses that are similar in Bollywood as in Hollywood and there isn’t much that you can do about it. With signature basic styles and different celebrities and their ensembles being the only change, we elaborate on some of the classic poses that have been a red carpet favourite over the ages. Check out the pictures below and let us know if we were right or if we were right…

The one where you keep both your hands on the waist

Ok, so is this the way you show that you rule the fashion world? We don't know why but this signature pose is very famous with all Bollywood starlets. It probably helps them to get the right attitude or we don't know what.

The one where you flaunt your back

So if you have a backless attire and a well toned back, this pose is a must for your red carpet outing. It’s just another way of ‘If you have it, flaunt it.’ What’s the whole point of asking your stylist to fetch you the most sexy looking attire with an equally sexy looking back if you don’t flaunt it for the shutterbugs.

The one where you flaunt your legs

This one's for anyone and everyone who love to flaunt their toned legs. Be it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif and even Priyanka Chopra, all these ladies love to opt for thigh high slit dresses which make them look uber hot. While Angelina Jolie's name will always be synonymous with a thigh high slit dress and the way she posed on the red carpet of 2012 Academy Awards ceremony but our Bollywood beauties are not far behind. There have been umpteen number of times when they have sizzled on the red carpet, flaunting those toned legs, which are a result of their intense workout regime.

The one where you just keep one hand on the waist

So if not both, you atleast need to have one hand on your waist, else the pose is just too boring! It’s stylish, easy and well, a must on the red carpet. We dunno the reason behind it but it’s too popular with our celebs. Guess the fact that it’s too easy and comes to your mind first thing after you step on the red carpet.

The one with our actors

Not just the actresses but even our actors have some trademark red carpet poses which they refuse to let go. With one hand inside their trouser pocket and the other wondering what to do, this one’s a common with all Bollywood actors. We agree men have very limited options when it comes to posing but then, someone as quirky as Shahid Kapoor or Ranveer Singh can always come up with an innovation, right?