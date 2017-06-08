Deepika Padukone looks cute and chic as she heads off to Bengaluru – view pics

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport all set to jet off to Bengaluru to spend some time with her family. The actress has had an extremely busy year, with her shuttling between countries to shoot and promote her Hollywood venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She sure must be craving some family time, now that her schedule allows her to be a little free.

Deepika was looking chic as ever at the airport wearing a cute blue top and denim jeans. She has not given up on her love for boots yet, though she has shortened the length of those. We are totally digging the brown high ankle and heeled boots that she used to finish her airport look with. And those John Lennon styled frame of her shades – loving them. Totally imbibing what she has famously said about clothes, “You need to feel like you’re wearing the clothes, and they’re not wearing you.” How did you guys like her look? Don’t forget to tell us in comments below.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. She will be playing the titular role in the movie based on the popular Indian folklore about Rani Padmini of Chittor. Fighting over her in the movie will be Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The shooting for the film is going in full swing, after a few hiccups, and the post production is expected to kick start soon.

Deepika will also be seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj production venture. Vishal at a recent event had lauded the actress and said, “I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is combination of superstar and good actor. It’s a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them,” We totally agree!