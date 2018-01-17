Deepika Padukone looks red hot as she shoots with a French model – view pics

After impressing one and all with a few red carpet appearances, Deepika Padukone has flown off to Paris for a brand photoshoot and looks like she is killing it. The gorgeous diva was spotted shooting for an advertising campaign for a cosmetic giant that she endorses and we have to say she looked beautiful as always. In fact, Deepika looked red hot as she shot with a French model Aurelien Muller. The model shared the pictures and social media and mentioned how excited he was to shoot with Deepika.

In one picture, you see Deepika pulling Aurelien towards her, while smiling. Her naughty expressions and their body language made the picture even more beautiful and showed off their sizzling chemistry! Wearing a red hot dress with minimum accessories, Deepika looks stunning as always. Aurelien, on the other hand, wore a three piece black suit and had a geeky look. But we have to say they are totally raising the temperature. Check out their pictures right here and share with us your thoughts about them in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Did Ranveer Singh’s cop act in Simba inspire Deepika Padukone’s commercial shoot?)

[PICS] Deepika Padukone shooting with French model Aurelien Muller for L’Oréal Paris pic.twitter.com/e7i5hHq0ID — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) January 16, 2018

On the professional front, Deepika is currently awaiting the release of Padmaavat. The film has been the centre of a huge controversy over the past few months, but finally it is hitting the theatres on January 25. In the meantime, the delay has given Deepika the opportunity to complete her brand endorsements, celebrate her birthday with beau Ranveer Singh and much more. With Padmaavat set to release and with the actress being linked to several films, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Deepika and her upcoming films right here.