Deepika Padukone on her love for Vin Diesel: Excuse me? He is in love with me

Deepika Padukone‘s Hollywood debut XXX: Return of Xander Cage may not have set the cash registers ringing in India but it did make money overseas. However, it wasn’t for the movie that she was making news but her closeness to Vin Diesel, the lead star in the film. Her hugging, kissing and getting cosy with the Hollywood action man didn’t go unnoticed by the media. On The Ellen Degeneres show, she even said that she is having babies with him in her head. That definitely got everyone talking wildly about their chemistry off screen. But at Cannes 2017, when she was asked to comment on her ‘love for Diesel’, her answer was a bit shocking. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s chemistry with Ranveer Singh is hotter than with Vin Diesel, say fans)

Deepika was talking to the media at Cannes 2017 when jurnos asked her if she was ‘still a bit in love with’ Diesel and she retorted, “Excuse me? He’s the one who’s in love with me. Let’s set the record straight. He’s adorable. He’s just the most amazing person I’ve ever met. He’s generous and kind. All the amazing experiences I had are because of him and his faith in me for what I could do for the movie. He is a friend for life.” Yes, she said that! We don’t know whether to be amused by this quote or just let it be. We also doubt if this clears anything because Diesel didn’t really make any such statements about being fixated by her.

Anyway, Deepika has finally answered what’s in her heart about Diesel and we now wonder if he has heard it or no. But she did clear that she has got a friend for life in him who is also helping her in her next Hollywood projects. Rumours suggest Deepika is taking his expert guidance on what she should sign next. Diesel is also taking a lot of interest in her Hollywood career.