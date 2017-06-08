Deepika Padukone oozes sultry vibes in this latest photo shoot – View HQ pics

Deepika Padukone aka Queen D is sassing up the scene and spilling some sultry vibes as the cover girl for the fashion and lifestyle magazine, Maxim. Going with her favourite go-to vibe of monochromes and styled by her go-to stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone’s sensual pictures have captured everyone’s fantasy and are wooing social media. While we pick our jaws from the floor, Check out Deepika Padukone’s edgy punch with her slick, wet and sexy avatar donning some drool-worthy designer ensembles in this aesthetically shot photoshoot for Maxim.

Flitting from one diverse role to another, Deepika Padukone has traversed a long way from her last Bollywood release, Bajirao Mastani, to her Hollywood debut, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. All along, her style sensibilities, too, have undergone a major metamorphosis. Upping the ante with each appearance and armed with a glam squad of brilliant stylists carefully creating a distinguished look, Deepika astounds us with this photoshoot. Redefining monochrome, albeit with a sensual vibe, delve in and regale your senses!

Wearing a Marks & Spencer bralet and a sheer organza trench from Falguni & Shane Peacock, Deepika Padukone cuts a sultry picture in black.

Her long tresses are pulled back in a slick fashion.

Deepika flaunts a brilliant makeup that accentuates her cheekbones and that enviable jawline, Deepika pouts with bright red matte lips, bold eyebrows and dark eyes.

Flaunting her toned calves and the outline of a derriere, Deepika sports a customised satin two-piece from Swapnil Shinde, looking fabulous. A pair of black Louboutin stilettos completes the monochromatic look.

But it is the stunning makeup again that seals the deal for this leggy lass!

Sporting a Dior bralet with a customised white shirt and black skirt from Swapnil Shinde, Deepika strikes a pose with her trusted black Louboutin stilettos and befitting makeup.

The glam squad responsible for these utterly stunning pictures include fashion stylist, Shaleena Nathani, makeup artist, Anil Chinnappa and hairstylist, Namrata Soni. The shots have been captured by ace photographer, Errikos Andreou. Dazed are you? Well, we certainly are!